MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The share of modern weapons in Russia's nuclear triad has increased to 82 percent in 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

"I will note that in 2019, many qualitative and systemic changes took place in the development of nuclear forces.

The share of modern weapons in the nuclear triad has grown to 82 percent. The Russian Strategic Missile Forces have begun receiving the latest hypersonic boost-glide missile system ... Avangard," he said speaking at the annual expanded board meeting of Russia's Defense Ministry.