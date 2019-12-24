UrduPoint.com
Share Of Modern Weapons In Russia's Nuclear Triad Rises To 82% - Putin

Tue 24th December 2019 | 05:03 PM

Share of Modern Weapons in Russia's Nuclear Triad Rises to 82% - Putin

The share of modern weapons in Russia's nuclear triad has increased to 82 percent in 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The share of modern weapons in Russia's nuclear triad has increased to 82 percent in 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

"I will note that in 2019, many qualitative and systemic changes took place in the development of nuclear forces.

The share of modern weapons in the nuclear triad has grown to 82 percent. The Russian Strategic Missile Forces have begun receiving the latest hypersonic boost-glide missile system ... Avangard," he said speaking at the annual expanded board meeting of Russia's Defense Ministry.

