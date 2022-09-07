Share of National Currencies in Russia-China Payments Keeps Growing - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The share of national currencies in Russia-China payments keeps growing, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's First Asian Department Georgy Zinovyev said in an interview with Sputnik.

In 2021 "the share of national currencies in Russian-Chinese payments amounted to 25 percent and is now continuing to steadily increase," Zinovyev said.

"This year, the volume of transactions with the Yuan on the stock exchange has significantly grown and the demand for the Chinese Currency on the part of Russian companies and citizens has increased. I have no doubt that, given the changes taking place in the world, these trends will continue in the near future. Illegal Western sanctions have become a powerful additional incentive for the process of replacing the Dollar and the euro in bilateral trade, building an independent payment infrastructure," he said.