Share Of New Equipment In Russian Emergency Ministry Must Be At Least 81% By 2030 - Putin

February 16, 2022

Share of New Equipment in Russian Emergency Ministry Must Be at Least 81% by 2030 - Putin

The share of new rescue equipment in the Russian ministry of emergency situations must reach at least 81% by 2030, with a particular focus placed on long-term contracts with producers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The share of new rescue equipment in the Russian ministry of emergency situations must reach at least 81% by 2030, with a particular focus placed on long-term contracts with producers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the board meeting of the Russian emergency ministry, Putin outlined the priorities in modernizing the ministry's operations.

"I believe it is necessary to focus on solving the following priority tasks. The first is the procurement of modern equipment and outfit for the ministry. So, by 2030, in total, the share of new rescue equipment must be at least 81%, and fire-fighting vehicles at least 56%," Putin said.

He also noted that, considering the experience of cooperation with the producers of such equipment, notably Kamaz and Ural, the prospects of long-term contracts should be explored.

"At the same time (it is necessary) to ensure the transparency of pricing, reduce the delivery time and optimize service through the conclusion of life cycle contracts," Putin added.

He further mentioned that the program of modernizing the ministry was first adopted in 2021, noting a significant allocation of nearly 190 billion rubles ($2.5 billion). Putin attached particular importance to developing fire and rescue units, increasing their mobility and readiness to ensure immediate response to natural and technological emergencies.

