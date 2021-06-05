Share of Russians With Immunity to COVID Not Bad, But Not Enough to Defeat Virus- Minister

ST. PETERBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) The share of people with immunity to COVID-19 in Russia is not bad, but this is not yet enough to completely defeat the novel coronavirus disease, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told Sputnik.

"Today, the share of people with immunity is not bad, but this is still not enough to eliminate it. Our task is to eliminate it," Murashko said in an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2021 is held on June 2-5 in person. The Rossiya Segodnya international news agency is a SPIEF media partner.