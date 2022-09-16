Share of Settlements in National Currencies of SCO Countries Growing - Putin

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The share of settlements made in national currencies of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is growing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Of course, an essential part of the SCO's activities has traditionally been the strengthening of the economic part of cooperation.

Trade and investment exchanges are expanding through joint efforts, mutually beneficial commercial projects are being implemented in various industries. The share of settlements in national currencies is growing," Putin said at the SCO summit in Samarkand.