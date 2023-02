Share of States in Need Receiving Food Under Grain Deal Down to 3% - Russian Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The share of countries in need among those receiving Ukrainian food as part of the grain deal has decreased from 4% to 3% of the total number of recipients, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said in an interview with Sputnik.

The initiative to export grain from Ukraine has turned from a humanitarian one into a purely commercial one, the diplomat said, adding that more than 20 million tonnes of food was freely exported from the three Black Sea ports Odesa, Chornomorsk, Yuzhne as of February 6.

"A total of 551,527 tonnes (3%) were sent to countries in need (Somalia, Ethiopia, Yemen, Sudan, Afghanistan, and Djibouti), including 396,169 tonnes (2%) transported on WFP-chartered ships," Nebenzia said, noting that in the first 120 days of the initiative, the share of these countries was almost 4% instead of the current 3%.

Most supplies were sent to high-income countries (the EU, the UK, etc.) that received 8.6 million tonnes of cargo (47%), to countries with above-average incomes (China, Jordan, Malaysia, etc.) 6.1 million tonnes (33%), and to states with lower middle income (Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, etc.) 2.9 million tonnes (16%), he added.