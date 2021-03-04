UrduPoint.com
Share Of UK Coronavirus Strain Among COVID-Infected People In Germany Grows To 46% - RKI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 08:10 AM

Share of UK Coronavirus Strain Among COVID-Infected People in Germany Grows to 46% - RKI

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The share of the UK strain among the newly registered cases of COVID-19 in Germany has grown to 46 percent, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which is part of the German Ministry of Health.

Two weeks ago, the proportion of the UK variant-detected people in Germany was estimated at 22 percent of the total number of registered patients with COVID-19.

The RKI said that the proportion of the UK strain strain in the reported cases of COVID-19 would continue to grow. This, according to the experts of the institution, "causes concern" as the British version of the virus is considered more infectious. The proportion of the "South African" strain is estimated at one percent.

Overall, Germany has recorded over 2,472,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with more than 71,000 deaths and over 2,278,000 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.

