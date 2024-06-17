Shareholders OK with soaring executive pay in US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Executive salaries at major US corporations are soaring -- but shareholders happy with stock prices and greater transparency over remuneration are not pushing back.

Between 2017 and 2023 the average annual compensation for a CEO at an S&P 500 company rose nearly 40 percent to $16.3 million, according to the consulting firm Equilar.

That compares to a 27 percent increase for the average US worker.

But shareholders do not seem to mind. Only twice this year -- or 0.5 percent of the time -- did they vote down executive pay packages proposed at annual meetings, said the business consulting firm ISS-Corporate.

In 2021 and 2022, a string of big Wall Street firms were hit with flak over juicy executive compensation, including Starbucks, JPMorgan Chase, Intel and General Electric.

"Investors are finally pushing back on massive CEO pay hikes," Time magazine wrote in June 2022. But this angry sentiment vanished as quickly as it had popped up.

"Shareholders tend to vote down plans after a poor performance or stock price performance in particular," said Kevin Murphy, a finance professor at the University of Southern California who specializes in executive pay.

The coronavirus pandemic hit the US economy and financial markets hard.

"That was sort of a funny year because we obviously had the big drop in March of 2020, the stock market crash during pandemic and for the most part, stock prices rebounded but it wasn't even across all firms," he said.

But in today's market, with stocks hitting record after record, shareholders are not in a rebellious mood.

Just last week Tesla shareholders approved a compensation package for Elon Musk of just under $50 billion.

Under the so called Dodd-Frank Act that came out of the financial crisis of 2008, companies have to submit their executive pay packages to a shareholder vote at least every three years, a practice known as "say on pay."

The votes are non-binding, but in most cases when a pay package is rejected, corporate boards back down and trim them.

The idea of "say on pay" has introduced transparency in the business world.

"So in terms of the worst practices, a lot of them have been limited. A lot of the more extreme ones," said Rosanna Landis Weaver of the shareholder advocacy group As You Sow.

"There are very few cases in recent memory in which a CEO was dismissed but walked away with an outrageously large pay package," said David Yermack, a professor of finance at New York University.