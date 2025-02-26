Shares In Hong Kong Rally More Than 3% As Tech Firms Surge
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 06:50 PM
Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Hong Kong stocks jumped more than three percent Wednesday afternoon as Chinese tech firms resumed a blistering rally on optimism about the outlook for the sector.
The Hang Seng Index climbed 3.16 percent, or 728.09 points, to 23,762.11.
The index has enjoyed a blockbuster start to the year, rocketing by almost a fifth to hit its highest level since March 2022, as investors snap up long-neglected tech Names after Chinese startup DeepSeek unveiled a chatbot last month that upended the AI scramble.
Confidence in the sector has also been helped by Beijing's moves to bring the firms in from the cold after years of government crackdowns on the industry.
E-commerce heavyweight Alibaba was again at the forefront of the advances, rallying more than five percent, with JD.com and Meituan each up more than eight percent. Tencent was more than four percent higher.
Recent Stories
Dubai DET recognises 153 hotels with Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp
DP World Sokhna welcomes first passenger vessel of 2025
Pakistan can revolutionize online business with Chinese assistance: Pakistan Chi ..
Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Arabian Gulf Mechanical Centre
Sharjah Ruler attends 3rd season harvest of 'Saba Sanabel'
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Culture and Tourism to re ..
HCSTSI, SBP hold seminar focusing on SMEs, financing schemes
Govt policies aimed to achieve sustainable, inclusive economic growth: Federal M ..
RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador, Consul-General
Shaniera Akram angry over finding Wasim Akram in list of divorced people
Kuwait achieved 100% rates in key global indicators: GCC-Stat
RAK Crown Prince receives US Consul-General
More Stories From World
-
Shares in Hong Kong rally more than 3% as tech firms surge6 minutes ago
-
EU seeks to balance business needs, climate goals46 minutes ago
-
China, Vietnam launch another overland passenger border-crossing channel1 hour ago
-
China's tax policies invigorate private economy1 hour ago
-
Economic Watch: "World's supermarket" embraces era of AI1 hour ago
-
Most Asian markets rebound as Hong Kong tech rally resumes1 hour ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Autel Energy2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Uzbekistan vow to take bilateral trade to $2bln; exploit connectivity, tourism potential3 hours ago
-
French police say killed man holding knives in Paris region3 hours ago
-
Saudi Founding Day celebration showcases Kingdom's rich heritage3 hours ago
-
'45 seconds!': Oscar nominees urged to tighten speeches as gala looms4 hours ago
-
Atletico holds Barca in 'crazy' eight-goal Copa del Rey semi first leg4 hours ago