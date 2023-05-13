Aufuq Al Ebdaa's workshop on Tesla Electric Car provides an entertaining and informative experience for children, promoting the importance of clean energy and empowering them to combat global warming.

Sharjah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13 May, 2023) In a world where the impact of climate change looms large, educating the younger generation about clean energy is vital. The Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF) recently played its part boosting pan-UAE efforts by hosting an exciting workshop by Aufuq Al Ebdaa, a community-based service provider that seeks to promote educational training, advisory services, and research to create a sustainable environment for success and achievement.

The workshop, entitled Tesla Electric Car, was conducted by Ms. Houida Saigh, an instructor from Aufuq Al Ebdaa. The participating students were provided with an exceptional opportunity to learn about clean energy and its importance in reducing global warming caused by fossil fuel emissions.

Ms. Saigh began the workshop by introducing the concept of electric vehicles. She explained that electric cars are powered by rechargeable batteries instead of petrol or diesel fuel, making them an eco-friendly option. The highlight of the workshop was the opportunity for the students to build their own battery-powered cars.

They were provided with a small solar-powered engine that converts the sun's rays into energy. The activity was not only informative but also fun, making it an excellent way for the students to learn about clean energy.

Ms. Saigh shared her thoughts on the workshop, stating, "It was an excellent experience to see the children so excited and eager to learn about clean energy and electric cars. Aufuq Al Ebdaa has done an outstanding job in creating an educational and fun workshop that promotes the use of clean energy and its importance in reducing global warming caused by fossil fuel emissions."

The Sharjah Children's Reading Festival aims to educate and empower children through engaging and informative workshops, and the "Tesla Electric Car" workshop was an excellent addition to this effort. The hands-on activity was a great way to teach children about clean energy and its importance in reducing global warming caused by fossil fuel emissions.