UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival Sparks Passion For Clean Energy In Young Minds

Ijaz Ahmad Published May 13, 2023 | 03:26 PM

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival sparks passion for clean energy in young minds

Aufuq Al Ebdaa's workshop on Tesla Electric Car provides an entertaining and informative experience for children, promoting the importance of clean energy and empowering them to combat global warming.

Sharjah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13 May, 2023) In a world where the impact of climate change looms large, educating the younger generation about clean energy is vital. The Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF) recently played its part boosting pan-UAE efforts by hosting an exciting workshop by Aufuq Al Ebdaa, a community-based service provider that seeks to promote educational training, advisory services, and research to create a sustainable environment for success and achievement.

The workshop, entitled Tesla Electric Car, was conducted by Ms. Houida Saigh, an instructor from Aufuq Al Ebdaa. The participating students were provided with an exceptional opportunity to learn about clean energy and its importance in reducing global warming caused by fossil fuel emissions.

Ms. Saigh began the workshop by introducing the concept of electric vehicles. She explained that electric cars are powered by rechargeable batteries instead of petrol or diesel fuel, making them an eco-friendly option. The highlight of the workshop was the opportunity for the students to build their own battery-powered cars.

They were provided with a small solar-powered engine that converts the sun's rays into energy. The activity was not only informative but also fun, making it an excellent way for the students to learn about clean energy.

Ms. Saigh shared her thoughts on the workshop, stating, "It was an excellent experience to see the children so excited and eager to learn about clean energy and electric cars. Aufuq Al Ebdaa has done an outstanding job in creating an educational and fun workshop that promotes the use of clean energy and its importance in reducing global warming caused by fossil fuel emissions."

The Sharjah Children's Reading Festival aims to educate and empower children through engaging and informative workshops, and the "Tesla Electric Car" workshop was an excellent addition to this effort. The hands-on activity was a great way to teach children about clean energy and its importance in reducing global warming caused by fossil fuel emissions.

Related Topics

Petrol World Sharjah Vehicles Car Job Reading From Tesla

Recent Stories

Oman and Etihad Rail Company signs MoU with Vale t ..

Oman and Etihad Rail Company signs MoU with Vale to transport products from Soha ..

55 minutes ago
 Students learn to create and nurture their own ind ..

Students learn to create and nurture their own indoor garden at Sharjah Children ..

58 minutes ago
 Stormtroopers make a grand appearance at SCRF 2023

Stormtroopers make a grand appearance at SCRF 2023

58 minutes ago
 Indian filmmaker accuses Imran Khan of stealing so ..

Indian filmmaker accuses Imran Khan of stealing song from his film

2 hours ago
 FNC discusses enhancing parliamentary relations wi ..

FNC discusses enhancing parliamentary relations with Speaker of Senate of Burund ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt to form JIT to investigate vandalism a ..

Punjab govt to form JIT to investigate vandalism after Imran Khan’s arrest

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.