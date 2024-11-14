Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insights on Cosmic Evolution, Impressing Modern Audiences

Sharjah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14 November, 2024) :

This year’s Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) presented an opportunity for readers to explore groundbreaking works, including Al-Badoor al-Bazigha by the renowned 18th-century philosopher Shah Waliullah Dehlavi.

Attendees, including Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, were captivated by Waliullah’s visionary ideas on cosmic and spiritual evolution, which anticipated modern scientific theories on interconnectedness.

Al-Badoor al-Bazigha unveils a complex view of an evolving cosmos aimed at understanding divine unity.

Shah Waliullah’s theory, developed over a century before Darwin, views the universe as a spiritual system progressing toward higher awareness and unity.

His concepts resonate with today’s cosmological debates and theories on quantum interconnectedness and multi-layered reality, bridging spirituality and science.

Ambassador Tirmizi praised the Rahimia Institute of Quranic Sciences and the Ibn Al-Arabi Foundation for preserving this intellectual heritage, emphasizing the need to translate Shah Waliullah’s work into multiple languages for broader global understanding.

The Sharjah International Book Fair also featured rare works by Shah Waliullah, such as Al Qaul al Jameel and Lamhaat, offering profound insights into spirituality and intellect.

These masterpieces continue to challenge and inspire, keeping Shah Waliullah’s legacy alive among scholars, readers, and spiritual seekers worldwide.