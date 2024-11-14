- Home
- World
- News
- Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insights on Cosmic Evoluti ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insights On Cosmic Evolution, Impressing Modern Audiences
Ijaz Ahmad Published November 14, 2024 | 12:28 PM
Sharjah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14 November, 2024) :
This year’s Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) presented an opportunity for readers to explore groundbreaking works, including Al-Badoor al-Bazigha by the renowned 18th-century philosopher Shah Waliullah Dehlavi.
Attendees, including Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, were captivated by Waliullah’s visionary ideas on cosmic and spiritual evolution, which anticipated modern scientific theories on interconnectedness.
Al-Badoor al-Bazigha unveils a complex view of an evolving cosmos aimed at understanding divine unity.
Shah Waliullah’s theory, developed over a century before Darwin, views the universe as a spiritual system progressing toward higher awareness and unity.
His concepts resonate with today’s cosmological debates and theories on quantum interconnectedness and multi-layered reality, bridging spirituality and science.
Ambassador Tirmizi praised the Rahimia Institute of Quranic Sciences and the Ibn Al-Arabi Foundation for preserving this intellectual heritage, emphasizing the need to translate Shah Waliullah’s work into multiple languages for broader global understanding.
The Sharjah International Book Fair also featured rare works by Shah Waliullah, such as Al Qaul al Jameel and Lamhaat, offering profound insights into spirituality and intellect.
These masterpieces continue to challenge and inspire, keeping Shah Waliullah’s legacy alive among scholars, readers, and spiritual seekers worldwide.
Recent Stories
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict
Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP
Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament
More Stories From World
-
Greece's ambitious 'smart city' by the sea takes shape6 seconds ago
-
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publishers2 minutes ago
-
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Saeed2 minutes ago
-
Critics quiet as Gabon to vote on junta-backed constitution10 minutes ago
-
As Trump returns, African exporters torn between hope and horror10 minutes ago
-
China, Pakistan launch new BRI joint laboratory to tackle health & food safety challenges20 minutes ago
-
Somber swan song for Biden in South America60 minutes ago
-
'Interior Chinatown' satirizes Asian roles in Hollywood... and beyond screen1 hour ago
-
Trump picks divisive ally to lead Justice Department1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka president eyes parliament win in snap election1 hour ago
-
One person dead after explosions near Brazil's Supreme Court1 hour ago
-
Italian president takes Musk to task in migration row1 hour ago