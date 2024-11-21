Open Menu

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision For Economic Growth

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable highlights shared vision for economic growth

SHARJAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) and the Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah hosted the Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable here on Thursday.

The event brought together over 200 investors and entrepreneurs to explore opportunities for strengthening economic ties and fostering bilateral investments between Sharjah and Pakistan.

Speaking at the event, Consul General Hussain Muhammad highlighted the historic and deep-rooted relationship between Pakistan and the UAE.

He emphasized that the bond between the two countries is built on shared values, traditions, and a collective commitment to progress. He further noted that the leadership of Pakistan and the UAE share mutual trust and confidence and have a strong desire to expand political, trade, and economic relations.

“Pakistan, with its resilient economy, workforce, and abundant natural resources, offers immense potential for collaboration. Pakistan’s economy is diverse, with opportunities in agriculture, textiles, information technology, and renewable energy. Sharjah’s investors and businesses could greatly benefit from exploring partnerships in these sectors”, said Mr. Hussain.

The Consul General also highlighted the recent establishment of the Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah as a testament to the growing collaboration between the two countries.

He expressed confidence that the Council would play a crucial role in supporting Pakistani investors, facilitating partnerships, and advancing mutual economic interests.

The event was graced by the presence of Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, who commended the longstanding ties between Sharjah and Pakistan.

He praised the Pakistani community in the UAE for their invaluable contributions across various sectors.

Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, reaffirmed the strong economic bridge between Sharjah and Pakistan, emphasizing the mutual respect and trust that underpin this relationship. He expressed confidence in the potential for further collaboration, citing Sharjah’s thriving business ecosystem and Pakistan’s dynamic industries as complementary strengths.

The Roundtable featured an insightful panel discussion that included key leaders from Sharjah and Pakistan. Among them were Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of Sharjah Publishing City Freezone, Marwan Alichla, Director of Investment Promotion and Support at Invest in Sharjah, Amir Hassan, Founder and Chairman of Diyar Group and Hiba Al Marzouqi, Head of Business Councils and Common Committees Section at Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Agriculture UAE Sharjah Progress Chamber Commerce Textile Event From Government Industry Share

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

5 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

6 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

6 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

6 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

7 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

8 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

8 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

8 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From World