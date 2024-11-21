Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision For Economic Growth
Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 09:30 PM
SHARJAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) and the Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah hosted the Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable here on Thursday.
The event brought together over 200 investors and entrepreneurs to explore opportunities for strengthening economic ties and fostering bilateral investments between Sharjah and Pakistan.
Speaking at the event, Consul General Hussain Muhammad highlighted the historic and deep-rooted relationship between Pakistan and the UAE.
He emphasized that the bond between the two countries is built on shared values, traditions, and a collective commitment to progress. He further noted that the leadership of Pakistan and the UAE share mutual trust and confidence and have a strong desire to expand political, trade, and economic relations.
“Pakistan, with its resilient economy, workforce, and abundant natural resources, offers immense potential for collaboration. Pakistan’s economy is diverse, with opportunities in agriculture, textiles, information technology, and renewable energy. Sharjah’s investors and businesses could greatly benefit from exploring partnerships in these sectors”, said Mr. Hussain.
The Consul General also highlighted the recent establishment of the Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah as a testament to the growing collaboration between the two countries.
He expressed confidence that the Council would play a crucial role in supporting Pakistani investors, facilitating partnerships, and advancing mutual economic interests.
The event was graced by the presence of Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, who commended the longstanding ties between Sharjah and Pakistan.
He praised the Pakistani community in the UAE for their invaluable contributions across various sectors.
Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, reaffirmed the strong economic bridge between Sharjah and Pakistan, emphasizing the mutual respect and trust that underpin this relationship. He expressed confidence in the potential for further collaboration, citing Sharjah’s thriving business ecosystem and Pakistan’s dynamic industries as complementary strengths.
The Roundtable featured an insightful panel discussion that included key leaders from Sharjah and Pakistan. Among them were Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of Sharjah Publishing City Freezone, Marwan Alichla, Director of Investment Promotion and Support at Invest in Sharjah, Amir Hassan, Founder and Chairman of Diyar Group and Hiba Al Marzouqi, Head of Business Councils and Common Committees Section at Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Recent Stories
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Gaza strikes kill dozens as ICC issues Netanyahu arrest warrant2 hours ago
-
ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif2 hours ago
-
New bat species discovered in Saudi Arabia3 hours ago
-
Governor of Qassim inaugurates International Surgery Conference3 hours ago
-
ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif3 hours ago
-
Kyiv accuses Russia of launching intercontinental ballistic missile attack3 hours ago
-
High-flying Bayern face injury woes as crucial phase looms4 hours ago
-
Cane, Perenara to make All Blacks farewells against Italy4 hours ago
-
Italy's Paolini celebrates 'unbelievable' year after BJK Cup glory4 hours ago
-
Rangers to be deployed in three districts from Nov 224 hours ago
-
Stock markets diverge, as bitcoin closes in on $100,0004 hours ago
-
RugbyU: New Zealand team v Italy4 hours ago