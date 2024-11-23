Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision For Economic Growth
Ijaz Ahmad Published November 23, 2024 | 06:23 PM
Shajah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23 November, 2024) :
The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) and the Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah hosted the Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable at Sharjah, today.
The event brought together over 200 investors and entrepreneurs to explore opportunities for strengthening economic ties and fostering bilateral investments between Sharjah and Pakistan.
Speaking at the event, H.E.
Hussain Muhammad, Consul General highlighted the historic and deep-rooted relationship between Pakistan and the UAE. He emphasized that the bond between the two countries is built on shared values, traditions, and a collective commitment to progress.
He further noted that the leadership of Pakistan and the UAE share mutual trust and confidence and have a strong desire to expand political, trade, and economic relations.
“Pakistan, with its resilient economy, workforce, and abundant natural resources, offers immense potential for collaboration.
Pakistan’s economy is diverse, with opportunities in agriculture, textiles, information technology, and renewable energy. Sharjah’s investors and businesses could greatly benefit from exploring partnerships in these sectors”, said Mr.
Hussain.
The Consul General also highlighted the recent establishment of the Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah as a testament to the growing collaboration between the two countries.
He expressed confidence that the Council would play a crucial role in supporting Pakistani investors, facilitating partnerships, and advancing mutual economic interests.
The event was graced by the presence of Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, who commended the longstanding ties between Sharjah and Pakistan.
He praised the Pakistani community in the UAE for their invaluable contributions across various sectors.
H.E. Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, reaffirmed the strong economic bridge between Sharjah and Pakistan, emphasizing the mutual respect and trust that underpin this relationship.
He expressed confidence in the potential for further collaboration, citing Sharjah’s thriving business ecosystem and Pakistan’s dynamic industries as complementary strengths.
The Roundtable featured an insightful panel discussion that included key leaders from Sharjah and Pakistan.
Among them were Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of Sharjah Publishing City Freezone, Marwan Alichla, Director of Investment Promotion and Support at Invest in Sharjah, Amir Hassan, Founder and Chairman of Diyar Group and Hiba Al Marzouqi, Head of Business Councils and Common Committees Section at Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
