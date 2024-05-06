Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaign

Sharjah: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6 May, 2024)

The Sharjah Police General Command launched an awareness campaign titled "Your belongings, your responsibility", aimed at bolstering preventive measures to curb theft of vehicle contents.

This move aligns with the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior aimed at enhancing security and safety.

Running until the end of May, the campaign aims to educate residents through social media in Arabic, English, and Urdu.

Brigadier General Yousef Obaid bin Harmoul, Director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Department at the Sharjah Police General Command, emphasised the campaign's role in raising community awareness about safeguarding their belongings.



He urged community members to adhere to preventive measures and collaborate with security authorities to deter behaviours conducive to vehicle content theft.

Essential precautions include avoiding leaving valuables inside vehicles in plain sight, avoiding parking in isolated areas, and installing vehicle alarms.