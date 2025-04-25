Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates 16th SCRF

Sharjah: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25 April, 2025)

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, officially inaugurated the 16th edition of the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF 2025) on Wednesday morning.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, the festival is being held at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme “Dive into Books” and will run until May 4.

The event continues to serve as a vibrant cultural platform celebrating children's literature, creativity, and learning.

Upon his arrival, His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi was warmly received by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority; His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; and His Excellency Dr Ahmed Fouad Hano, Egypt’s Minister of Culture.

Also in attendance were senior officials, heads of government entities, and representatives from cultural and educational institutions in Sharjah, alongside a distinguished group of writers, intellectuals, and advocates for children's literature.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah officially inaugurated the festival by cutting the traditional ribbon following which His Highness attended a heartfelt artistic performance by children participating in the event.

The young performers expressed their appreciation for His Highness’s unwavering support and shared their excitement for the festival and its wide array of engaging activities and experiences.

His Highness toured the festival halls, which bring together 122 Arab and international publishing houses representing 22 countries.

This year’s edition features over 1,024 cultural, artistic, and entertainment events, including creative workshops, theatrical performances, interactive sessions, and specialised reading activities for children and families.

The festival also welcomes more than 133 distinguished guests from 70 countries, highlighting its global reach and cultural diversity.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah visited several pavilions participating in the festival, where he was briefed on their programmes and initiatives designed to cultivate a culture of reading among younger generations.

He also explored the educational and training activities on offer, which aim to inspire a lifelong love of reading and learning in children.

His Highness also visited the Sharjah Children's Pavilion, part of the Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, where he officially launched the "Reader of the Century" platform.

Aimed at children and adolescents aged 6 to 18, the platform is designed to empower young readers by fostering a deeper connection with literature and knowledge. It seeks to enhance their active participation in society while encouraging a love for reading and helping them gain meaningful insights from books—ensuring both an enriching and enjoyable cultural journey.

At the UAE board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah met with representatives from the Egyptian Board on Books for Young People (EBBY), the guest of honour at this year’s Sharjah Children's Reading Festival.

During the visit, His Highness was briefed on their shared vision for strengthening cultural collaboration between the UAE and Egypt. Discussions focused on exchanging expertise and fostering joint initiatives in the development of children's literature and related educational efforts.

His Highness also inaugurated the newly redesigned website of the International Award for Arabic Children’s Literature, unveiling its updated identity.

In addition, he officially launched the 17th edition of the award, which is now open for submissions from creators and publishers of Arabic children's books around the world.

The initiative aims to recognise and promote excellence in children’s literature across the Arab world and beyond.

During his tour of the festival, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah visited the pavilions and stands of the Department of Culture, the Emirates Publishers Association, the "Read, You're in Sharjah" platform by Manassas Distribution Company, and the House of Wisdom.

He was briefed on their ongoing efforts to promote publishing, culture, and the importance of nurturing a love for reading and writing among children.

His Highness also visited the pavilions of the Sharjah Social Services Department, the Arab Children's Book Publishers Forum, Kalimat Foundation, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, and Kalimat Group.

He learned about their impactful efforts as key institutions in publishing and knowledge, dedicated to offering a variety of activities aimed at nurturing children’s reading habits, fostering study, and encouraging engagement in interactive, educational, and recreational activities through innovative and diverse approaches.

At the Sharjah Children's Book Illustrations Exhibition 2025, which showcased an extensive collection of artwork, including pieces by the exhibition’s award-winning illustrators, His Highness received a detailed briefing from participating artists from both the UAE and abroad, gaining insight into their creative processes and contributions to the field of children's literature.

At the conclusion of his tour, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah honoured the recipients of the Sharjah Children's Book Award.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi received the English Children's Book Award for the 7–13 age group for her book House of Wisdom, published by Kalimat Group. Egyptian author Mohamed Kasbar won the Arabic Children's Book Award for the 4–12 age group with Shhh...

This is a Secret, published by Arjoha Publishing and Distribution. From Bahrain, Asmaa Al Skaf was awarded the Arabic Young Adult Book Award for the 13–17 age group for her title On the Equator, published by Hezaya Bookstore.

Additionally, Jordanian author Nahed Al Shawa earned the Sharjah Audio Book Award (Arabic) for The Dear Cows, published by Noon Books – Nahed Al Shawa Cultural Foundation.

At the Sharjah Children's Book Illustrations Awards 2025, first prize was awarded to Luis Miguel San Fernando from Mexico.

Cristina Pieropan from Italy secured second place, while Ami Shin from South Korea earned third. In recognition of emerging talent, encouragement awards were presented to Hani Saleh from Egypt, Laura Merz from Finland, and Ali Asghar Bagherzadeh from Iran.

The 2025 edition of the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival introduces an exciting lineup of new activities, including the Future Makers Museum and the Sherlock Holmes Exhibition.

The festival also features a diverse range of creative workshops such as manga drawing, comic book art, string art, spinning robots, and interactive scientific experiments, offering a fun and educational experience for young minds.

The Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival stands as one of the emirate’s most prominent cultural and educational initiatives, supporting its mission to cultivate a generation of readers equipped with creativity, critical thinking, and cognitive awareness.

Through learning, engagement, and thoughtful preparation, the festival aims to empower youth to actively contribute to shaping a better future.

This year’s edition features over 50 cultural sessions led by renowned international authors and illustrators, in addition to 85 theatrical and roaming performances presented by artists and participants from around the world.