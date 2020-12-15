UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharon Osbourne Tests Positive For Covid-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 02:55 PM

Sharon Osbourne tests positive for Covid-19

American-British TV personality Sharon Osbourne has tested positive for Covid-19, according to her official Twitter

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :American-British tv personality Sharon Osbourne has tested positive for Covid-19, according to her official Twitter.

The 68-year-old is currently a host on the CBS daytime chat show "The Talk" and said on Monday she would return home after a brief hospital stay.

Co-host Carrie Ann Inaba said last week that she had tested positive for the virus.

Osbourne will self-isolate away from her husband, rock musician Ozzy Osbourne, who she said had tested negative.

Osbourne and her family appeared in the early noughties reality show "The Osbournes", documenting their turbulent domestic lives.

Ozzy was known for his raucous antics onstage, most famously when he ate a bat.

But in an interview with GQ last month, the 72-year-old said his health conditions -- including emphysema -- make him especially vulnerable to Covid-19.

Osborne previously revealed that her granddaughter tested positive in September.

Related Topics

Twitter September Family TV From

Recent Stories

Russia, China Extend Deal on Sharing Data on Balli ..

1 minute ago

Space Launch Complex at Baikonur Damaged After Soy ..

1 minute ago

UK Prime Minister to Pay Official Visit to India i ..

1 minute ago

RSS Hindutva ideology leading to consistent decay ..

5 minutes ago

IEA Says Oil Market Still Shadowed by COVID-19 Ris ..

5 minutes ago

Germany pressing EU to speed up vaccine approval: ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.