Sharon Osbourne tests positive for Covid-19

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :American-British tv personality Sharon Osbourne has tested positive for Covid-19, according to her official Twitter.

The 68-year-old is currently a host on the CBS daytime chat show "The Talk" and said on Monday she would return home after a brief hospital stay.

Co-host Carrie Ann Inaba said last week that she had tested positive for the virus.

Osbourne will self-isolate away from her husband, rock musician Ozzy Osbourne, who she said had tested negative.

Osbourne and her family appeared in the early noughties reality show "The Osbournes", documenting their turbulent domestic lives.

Ozzy was known for his raucous antics onstage, most famously when he ate a bat.

But in an interview with GQ last month, the 72-year-old said his health conditions -- including emphysema -- make him especially vulnerable to Covid-19.

Osborne previously revealed that her granddaughter tested positive in September.