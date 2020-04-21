UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharp Downfall Of WTI 'Not Surprising,' Unlikely To Happen To June-July Futures - Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 03:00 AM

Sharp Downfall of WTI 'Not Surprising,' Unlikely to Happen to June-July Futures - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The slump in the price of West Texas intermediate (WTI) crude for delivery in May, which fell to a negative value on Monday for the first time in history, was predictable, but will unlikely happen to the June and July futures, Muhammad Sahimi, an expert in petroleum engineering, told Sputnik.

Earlier on Monday, the price of May futures for WTI was trading down 292.67 percent at minus $35.2 per barrel, minutes earlier falling to minus $39.55 at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).

"Given the sharp drop in the price of oil over the past several weeks as a result of Saudi Arabia oil war and the state of the global economy, it is not surprising that we are in negative territory. The question is, what will happen to June and July delivery," Sahimi, who serves as the professor of chemical engineering and materials science with the University of Southern California, said.

"They [the futures] have also decreased, but are not in negative territory, and I do not expect what happened today to be repeated," he said.

The COVID-19 crisis has shattered the US demand for oil with much of the nation subject to stay-at-home orders and roads nearly devoid of traffic. That, combined with a failure of the OPEC+ talks in April, has produced an unprecedented glut that exceeds storage capacity in many countries.

The outlook for the energy prices in the coming weeks does not look bright as they are still facing "downward pressure" from missing the two important months when a response to the effects of the pandemic should have been taken, International Energy Agency (IEA) Chief Fatih Birol said last week.

Related Topics

Oil Traffic Price Saudi Arabia New York Mercantile Exchange April May June July From

Recent Stories

Expected rainfall starting tomorrow

49 minutes ago

&#039;Your City Needs You’ campaign distributes ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.41 mn; death ..

1 hour ago

Zakat can be paid to those affected by COVID-19: G ..

1 hour ago

UAE banks&#039; required reserves up to AED132.6 b ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian and Charity Estab ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.