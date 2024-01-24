'Sharp right turn' projected for EU elections

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) A "sharp right turn" will sweep European Union elections this year, with populists, eurosceptics and conservatives projected to collectively grab nearly half of the European Parliament's seats, according to a study on Wednesday.

The report, by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), confirmed other polls suggesting far-right parties will make big inroads in the EU elections in June, rolling back left and centre-left parties.

"There is a strong possibility of pro-Russia party representation in the upcoming legislature," the ECFR said, pointing notably to three seats that could go to Bulgarian MEPs sympathetic to the Kremlin.

Other resulting policy upheaval could be a weakening of the enforcement of rule of law in Europe and of the bloc's actions to battle climate change, and a harder anti-immigration stance, said the report's co-authors Simon Hix and Kevin Cunningham.

Such a swing in Europe may well come five months before the United States votes to possibly bring back Donald Trump as president, which could produce populist and protectionist echoes across the Atlantic.

"Against a backdrop of stirring populism... parties of the political mainstream need to wake up and take clear stock of voter demands, whilst recognising the need for a more interventionist and powerful Europe on the world stage," Hix said.

"They should make clear... that it is they, and not those on the political fringes, who are best placed to protect fundamental European rights."