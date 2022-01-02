UrduPoint.com

Sharp Rise In COVID-19 Cases Registered In New Delhi - Health Department

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2022 | 03:20 AM

Sharp Rise in COVID-19 Cases Registered in New Delhi - Health Department

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) The Indian capital is reporting a record spike in coronavirus infections since May, with twice as many new cases registered on Saturday as the day before, according to the city's health department.

On Saturday, there were 2,716 new COVID-19 cases in New Delhi, which is the greatest increase since May 21, 2021, when 3,009 new cases were reported in the city.

On Friday, the Indian capital registered 1,796 new cases; on Thursday there were 1,313 new coronavirus cases in New Delhi.

The city introduced the "yellow alert" level at the start of this week due to a rising number of new COVID-19 cases.

Under the new restrictions, Delhi will close schools, colleges, theaters, movie theaters, gyms and amusement parks, as well as prohibit public gatherings and limit the number of people at weddings to 20.

In August, Delhi adopted a new system for introducing lockdown measures, with levels of alert, depending on infection rate, cumulative new cases or average oxygenated bed occupancy within a certain period. The yellow level is the lowest one of the four.

