Sharp Rise In Energy Prices Triggers Imbalance In Various Economic Sectors - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 12:16 AM

The sharp rise in energy prices led to the emergence of problems and imbalance in related sectors, including metallurgical industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The sharp rise in energy prices led to the emergence of problems and imbalance in related sectors, including metallurgical industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The demand for gas has grown due to a drop in electricity generation from renewable sources against the background of the closure of conventional generation facilities.

It is obvious that all this is the reason for this imbalance: due to a sharp rise in energy prices, problems arise in related industries, European metallurgical enterprises are affected, Already now, many nitrogen fertilizer plants are forced to suspend their activities, which is fraught with serious difficulties for agriculture and the agroindustrial complex as a whole in the future," Putin said during a video conference meeting on the resource potential of Yamal.

