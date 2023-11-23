Wanaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Classical music, soft mattresses and the gentlest touch of a wool clipper: welcome to the New Zealand farm indulging what may be the world's most pampered sheep.

Forget any preconceptions of rough-hewn shearers manhandling the flock as they quickly deprive them of their fleece in crowded, noisy wool-sheds.

At Lake Hawea Station on New Zealand's South Island, owners Geoff and Justine Ross are advocates of the gentler, more soothing art of "slow-shearing".

The sounds of Debussy, Vivaldi and Mozart may be wafting through the shed as shearers usher the ewes from their pens before trimming off their thick wool with slow, methodical strokes of the clippers.

Shearers are paid according to the sheep's overall experience: stress, bruises and cuts can lead to lower wages.

The trimming is performed on pristine whitewashed boards, to better reveal any nicks inflicted on the sheep's skin.

Once shorn, each sheep is guided towards a chute, where it slides into a holding pen -- landing not on gravel but on a soft mattress.

It's sheep shearing, reconsidered from the sheep's perspective.

"It came first from a place of care for the animal," Justine Ross told AFP.

"We're all about having happier, calmer sheep. That starts with the way we treat them.

"We raised lambs in our first season. Once you see their personality and their unique character, you know the great responsibility of their care. And we have 10,000."