Sheffield Utd Top Championship After West Brom Draw

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2024 | 11:10 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Sheffield United reclaimed top spot in the English Championship on Sunday after their match with draw specialists West Brom finished 2-2.

The Blades moved a point ahead of Leeds as they extended their unbeaten run to eight matches, while the Baggies drew for the 10th time in 11 games.

Torbjorn Heggem nodded in his first goal of the season to give West Brom a deserved lead, but United turned the game around with two goals in two minutes courtesy of Callum O'Hare and Tyrese Campbell.

West Brom have not lost since a defeat to Middlesbrough at the start of October but that run was in danger until Tom Fellows' deflected effort sent both sides home with a point.

Heggem headed Alex Mowatt's corner home in the 24th minute to give the home side the lead.

Sheffield United grabbed an equaliser against the run of play when O'Hare poked home 11 minutes later and Campbell pounced from close range to put them ahead in the 37th minute.

West Brom were on level terms just after the hour mark when Fellows cut inside and his strike bounced off Gustavo Hamer and looped over Michael Cooper to make it 2-2.

Both sides went in search of a winner but they had to settle for a share of the spoils.

"We were up against a really good team," Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder told the BBC. "We knew this was a massive test for us and we showed great character to overturn a lead the way we did.

"So I'm delighted with that. As far as I'm concerned, that's our best, hardest-earned point of the season. It was so important we got something."

