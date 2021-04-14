Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi issues resolution concerning bids and tenders for the Government of Ajman

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, issued Resolution No. (15) of 2021 concerning the amendment of some provisions of Resolution No. (128) of 2011regarding the Financial Policies and Procedures Manual for the Government of Ajman

This resolutionannounces the cancellation of feesrelated to“Request for Proposals’ in bids and tenders, in order to easethe participation of most companies and encourage them to do business in the emirate, as well as maintain an attractive business environment that supports and motivates investors.

This resolution highlights Ajman government’s keenness to advance economic activities in the emirate, therebyboost the growth of the national economy and support the sustainable development process in the country.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi stated that this resolution sheds light on the huge efforts of Ajman’s government to implement strategic initiatives that would attract foreign investments, in line with Ajman Vision 2021.

H.H. also stressed the need for supporting business growth and facilitating the procedures of licensing and establishing new businesses. These endeavors, he said, will contribute to attracting quality investments and maintaining an increase in the rates of investment flows to the emirate of Ajman, which help establish its position as a leading hub for business and investments for both international companies and start-ups.

For his part, His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, said: “This resolution issued by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi reflects the great interest of Ajman’s government to support companies and encourage them to do business in the emirate. In line with this, we at the Department of Finance, always seek to facilitate the work procedures and processes in order to ensure customer satisfaction, in line with the directives of our wise leadership and the vision of the Emirate of Ajman to build a happy society and green economy.