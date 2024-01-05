Sheikh Hasina: Bangladesh democracy icon-turned-iron lady

(@FahadShabbir)

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Sheikh Hasina once helped rescue Bangladesh from military rule but her time in power has seen the mass arrest of her political opponents and human rights sanctions against her security forces.

The 76-year-old is all but assured of winning a fifth term as prime minister on Sunday, with the opposition boycotting a poll they say will be neither free nor fair.

Hasina, the daughter of a revolutionary who led Bangladesh to independence, has presided over breakneck economic growth in a country once written off by US statesman Henry Kissinger as an irredeemable "basket case".

"If I can form government again, we will turn the entire of Bangladesh into a prosperous and developed country," she said at the launch of her latest election campaign in December.