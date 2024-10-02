Open Menu

Sheinbaum Takes Office As Mexico's First Woman President

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 08:10 AM

Sheinbaum takes office as Mexico's first woman president

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Claudia Sheinbaum was sworn in Tuesday as Mexico's first woman president, inheriting a country beset by gang violence and economic uncertainty over controversial reforms passed by her powerful ruling party.

To cries of "Long live Claudia! Long live Mexico!" the 62-year-old former Mexico City mayor took the oath of office and received the presidential sash in Congress, with foreign dignitaries looking on -- including US First Lady Jill Biden.

Sheinbaum told cheering lawmakers that, for the first time, "women have arrived to shape the destiny of our beautiful nation," where around 10 women or girls are murdered every day.

Supporters began gathering at dawn to celebrate the inauguration of the new leader of the world's most populous Spanish-speaking country, home to 129 million people, which has had 65 male presidents since independence.

"I don't arrive alone" but with "all the women of Mexico," Sheinbaum told the flag-waving crowd in the capital's main square after undergoing an Indigenous purification ritual.

