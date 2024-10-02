Sheinbaum Takes Office As Mexico's First Woman President
Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 08:10 AM
Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Claudia Sheinbaum was sworn in Tuesday as Mexico's first woman president, inheriting a country beset by gang violence and economic uncertainty over controversial reforms passed by her powerful ruling party.
To cries of "Long live Claudia! Long live Mexico!" the 62-year-old former Mexico City mayor took the oath of office and received the presidential sash in Congress, with foreign dignitaries looking on -- including US First Lady Jill Biden.
Sheinbaum told cheering lawmakers that, for the first time, "women have arrived to shape the destiny of our beautiful nation," where around 10 women or girls are murdered every day.
Supporters began gathering at dawn to celebrate the inauguration of the new leader of the world's most populous Spanish-speaking country, home to 129 million people, which has had 65 male presidents since independence.
"I don't arrive alone" but with "all the women of Mexico," Sheinbaum told the flag-waving crowd in the capital's main square after undergoing an Indigenous purification ritual.
Recent Stories
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
More Stories From World
-
Tigers beat Astros, Royals blank Orioles to open MLB playoffs1 minute ago
-
Cultural diplomacy offers new vistas of deepening Pakistan, Saudi ties: Amb Farooq1 minute ago
-
Fires taking Amazon closer to 'point of no return': expert1 minute ago
-
Tigers defeat Astros 3-1 to open MLB playoffs1 minute ago
-
Death toll from powerful storm Helene tops 150 in US2 minutes ago
-
Biden says US 'fully supportive' of Israel after Iran attacks6 hours ago
-
Iron Dome: Israel's key anti-missile shield6 hours ago
-
Lebanon reopens airspace after Iran attack on Israel7 hours ago
-
World calls for restraint after Iran strikes Israel7 hours ago
-
Iran launched twice as many missiles as in last attack on Israel: Pentagon7 hours ago
-
Six dead in Tel Aviv gun, knife attack: Israel police7 hours ago
-
Cranes stand still as US dockworkers fight for 'future'7 hours ago