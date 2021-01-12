UrduPoint.com
Sheldon Adelson Was 'champion Of The Jewish People': Israeli PM

Sheldon Adelson was 'champion of the Jewish people': Israeli PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday he was "heartbroken by the passing of Sheldon Adelson", calling the billionaire casino magnate and US Republican donor "a great Jewish patriot".

"He was... an incredible champion of the Jewish people, the Jewish state and the alliance between Israel and America," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Adelson, who died aged 87, was a supporter of outgoing US President Donald Trump as well as Netanyahu.

From humble beginnings, he rose to become one of the richest men on the planet thanks to his sprawling chain of casinos.

Forbes estimated his net worth as $35 billion as of Tuesday, a fortune he often used to weigh in on American politics.

But Israel's premier said Adelson was also a key supporter of the Jewish state.

"With his wife Miri he contributed endlessly to strengthening the Jewish people and the Jewish state, funding breakthroughs in medicine and science and advancing higher education," Netanyahu added.

"He gave anonymously to help victims of terror and countless other people in need."

