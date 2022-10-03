UrduPoint.com

Shelf Life Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Extended To 18 Months - State Register

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Shelf Life of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Extended to 18 Months - State Register

The shelf life of Russia-developed Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus has been extended to 18 months, according to the state register of medicines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The shelf life of Russia-developed Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus has been extended to 18 months, according to the state register of medicines.

The extension applies to both components of the Sputnik V vaccine produced by the Russian pharmaceutical company Generium.

The Russian Health Ministry said in August that expiration dates of Sputnik V vaccines were extended and range from six months to one year for different manufacturers.

The decision was based on an examination that confirmed the drug's safety and effectiveness.

Sputnik V, a combination vector vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19, was developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Center and registered in August 2020. Emergency mass-distribution of the vaccine began in December 2020 in Russia and later in such countries as Argentina, Belarus, Hungary and Serbia. As of January, the vaccine was authorized in more than 70 countries around the world.

Related Topics

World Russia Company Argentina Belarus Serbia Hungary January August December 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ex-senator Ayesha Raza chairs meeting of Anti-Rape ..

Ex-senator Ayesha Raza chairs meeting of Anti-Rape Special Committee

3 minutes ago
 Senior Minister chairs 119th PSIC Board meeting

Senior Minister chairs 119th PSIC Board meeting

3 minutes ago
 Imran damaged the diplomatic reputation of Pakista ..

Imran damaged the diplomatic reputation of Pakistan: Khurram Dastgir

3 minutes ago
 IMF Chief Says 48 Countries Have Pressing Needs fo ..

IMF Chief Says 48 Countries Have Pressing Needs for Food

3 minutes ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on Federation of Bosnia and H ..

US Imposes Sanctions on Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina Prime Minister - St ..

3 minutes ago
 Hungarian Parliament Approves Anti-Corruption Amen ..

Hungarian Parliament Approves Anti-Corruption Amendments Required by EU

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.