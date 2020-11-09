Shell Appeals Decision Of Polish Antitrust Watchdog On Nord Stream 2
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 11:31 PM
UK-Dutch oil company Shell appealed the ruling of Polish antitrust watchdog UOKiK, which forced European investors in Nord Stream 2 project to break off their involvement
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) UK-Dutch oil company Shell appealed the ruling of Polish antitrust watchdog UOKiK, which forced European investors in Nord Stream 2 project to break off their involvement.
The company said it disagreed with the watchdog's ruling and appealed it on November 5.
UOKiK fined Russia's Gazprom $7.6 billion and its European partners a cumulative total of $61 million.