Shell Appeals Decision of Polish Antitrust Watchdog on Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) UK-Dutch oil company Shell appealed the ruling of Polish antitrust watchdog UOKiK, which forced European investors in Nord Stream 2 project to break off their involvement.

The company said it disagreed with the watchdog's ruling and appealed it on November 5.

UOKiK fined Russia's Gazprom $7.6 billion and its European partners a cumulative total of $61 million.