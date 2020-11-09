UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shell Appeals Decision Of Polish Antitrust Watchdog On Nord Stream 2

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 11:31 PM

Shell Appeals Decision of Polish Antitrust Watchdog on Nord Stream 2

UK-Dutch oil company Shell appealed the ruling of Polish antitrust watchdog UOKiK, which forced European investors in Nord Stream 2 project to break off their involvement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) UK-Dutch oil company Shell appealed the ruling of Polish antitrust watchdog UOKiK, which forced European investors in Nord Stream 2 project to break off their involvement.

The company said it disagreed with the watchdog's ruling and appealed it on November 5.

UOKiK fined Russia's Gazprom $7.6 billion and its European partners a cumulative total of $61 million.

Related Topics

Russia Company Oil Nord November Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture holds public webinar to discuss futu ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President of Guine ..

21 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, UAE Football Association announce ..

21 minutes ago

Coalition destroys armed drone fired by Houthis ta ..

36 minutes ago

Kartarpur Corridor opening, a manifestation of com ..

11 minutes ago

WHO Adviser Says Course of COVID-19 Crisis Could B ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.