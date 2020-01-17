Shell Interested in Expanding Activities in Russia - Senior Executive

(@FahadShabbir)

UK-Dutch oil and gas company Royal Dutch Shell is interested in expanding its activities in Russia, Cederic Cremers, Shell's Executive Vice President and Country Chair Russia, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) UK-Dutch oil and gas company Royal Dutch Shell is interested in expanding its activities in Russia, Cederic Cremers, Shell's Executive Vice President and Country Chair Russia, said Friday.

Asked about Shell's interest in developing activities in Russia, Cremers said the company's interest in West Siberia was increasing and its goal was to keep growing.