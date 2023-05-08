Shell Says Re-ignited Fire Extinguished at Its Chemical Facility Near Houston

British oil giant Shell said on Monday that it finally extinguished a fire that re-ignited at its chemical facility near Houston

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) British oil giant Shell said on Monday that it finally extinguished a fire that re-ignited at its chemical facility near Houston.

"The re-ignited fire at Shell's Deer Park Chemicals facility was extinguished last night," the company said in a press release.

Firefighters are using less water to manage hot spots at the facility, eliminating the flow of runoff water into the Houston Ship Channel, the release said.

Air monitoring is ongoing and has not detected any harmful levels of chemicals impacting nearby communities, according to Shell.

On Friday afternoon, a fire started at Shell's Deer Park Chemicals facility in Deer Park, Texas, near Houston.

The ignited product includes cracked heavy gas oil, cracked light gas oil and gasoline, company spokesperson Curtis Smith said in a statement to Sputnik. Smith said that Shell USA was going to conduct an investigation into the cause of the fire.

No injuries have been reported, but a small number of contract employees who were exposed to the ignited product are undergoing medical evaluation as a precaution, Smith told Sputnik. Meanwhile, local media reported that five people were hospitalized as a result of the fire.