UrduPoint.com

Shell Says Re-ignited Fire Extinguished At Its Chemical Facility Near Houston

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 10:31 PM

Shell Says Re-ignited Fire Extinguished at Its Chemical Facility Near Houston

British oil giant Shell said on Monday that it finally extinguished a fire that re-ignited at its chemical facility near Houston

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) British oil giant Shell said on Monday that it finally extinguished a fire that re-ignited at its chemical facility near Houston.

"The re-ignited fire at Shell's Deer Park Chemicals facility was extinguished last night," the company said in a press release.

Firefighters are using less water to manage hot spots at the facility, eliminating the flow of runoff water into the Houston Ship Channel, the release said.

Air monitoring is ongoing and has not detected any harmful levels of chemicals impacting nearby communities, according to Shell.

On Friday afternoon, a fire started at Shell's Deer Park Chemicals facility in Deer Park, Texas, near Houston.

The ignited product includes cracked heavy gas oil, cracked light gas oil and gasoline, company spokesperson Curtis Smith said in a statement to Sputnik. Smith said that Shell USA was going to conduct an investigation into the cause of the fire.

No injuries have been reported, but a small number of contract employees who were exposed to the ignited product are undergoing medical evaluation as a precaution, Smith told Sputnik. Meanwhile, local media reported that five people were hospitalized as a result of the fire.

Related Topics

USA Fire Water Company Oil Houston Gas Media

Recent Stories

Al Neyadi: Crisis and Emergency Management Summit ..

Al Neyadi: Crisis and Emergency Management Summit prioritises societal security

1 minute ago
 Govt provided Rs 98 bln subsidy to agri sector on ..

Govt provided Rs 98 bln subsidy to agri sector on power tariff: NA told

1 minute ago
 Work on Chitral, Buni-Shandoor road to resume soon ..

Work on Chitral, Buni-Shandoor road to resume soon, NA told

1 minute ago
 US Debt Will Likely Exceed GDP Within Next Decade, ..

US Debt Will Likely Exceed GDP Within Next Decade, Go Double by 2050s - GAO

1 minute ago
 UN Chief Condemns Looting of World Food Program Co ..

UN Chief Condemns Looting of World Food Program Compound in Khartoum

2 minutes ago
 US, Russia Have to Remember They Were Allies, Can ..

US, Russia Have to Remember They Were Allies, Can Be Allies Again - Veteran

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.