UrduPoint.com

Shell Says Runoff Water From Deer Park Fire Directed Into Houston Channel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Shell Says Runoff Water From Deer Park Fire Directed Into Houston Channel

Firefighters continue to fight the blaze at Shell's Deer Park Chemicals facility for a third day in a row and runoff water is being directed into the Houston Ship Channel, the company said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Firefighters continue to fight the blaze at Shell's Deer Park Chemicals facility for a third day in a row and runoff water is being directed into the Houston Ship Channel, the company said in a statement.

"Air monitoring is ongoing and has not detected any harmful levels of chemicals affecting neighboring communities. There is no danger to the nearby community. However, residents and neighbors may notice black smoke, flaring, and increased noise from the facility," Shell said on Sunday.

The company added that wastewater storage capacity had been exceeded amid ongoing firefighting efforts and runoff water from the Deer Park facility fire is being directed into the Houston Ship Channel as a "controlled discharge.

"

On Friday afternoon, a fire started at Shell's Deer Park Chemicals facility in Deer Park, Texas, near Houston. The ignited product includes cracked heavy gas oil, cracked light gas oil and gasoline, company spokesperson Curtis Smith said in a statement to Sputnik. Smith said that Shell USA was going to conduct an investigation into the cause of the fire.

No injuries have been reported, but a small number of contract employees who were exposed to the ignited product are undergoing medical evaluation as a precaution, Smith told Sputnik. Meanwhile, local media reported that five people were hospitalized as a result of the fire.

Related Topics

USA Fire Water Company Oil Houston May Gas Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chairman and members of ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chairman and members of UAE Fatwa Council

19 minutes ago
 TV host Nida Yasir admits to using skin whitening ..

TV host Nida Yasir admits to using skin whitening injections

19 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal opens work on 13 projects at Narowal U ..

Ahsan Iqbal opens work on 13 projects at Narowal University

6 minutes ago
 Afghanistan’s FM denies ban on girls’ educatio ..

Afghanistan’s FM denies ban on girls’ education

40 minutes ago
 Armenian, Azerbaijani Leaders to Resume Peace Talk ..

Armenian, Azerbaijani Leaders to Resume Peace Talks in Brussels on Sunday - Repo ..

6 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 26 paisas against Dollar

Rupee sheds 26 paisas against Dollar

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.