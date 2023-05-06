Shell Will Probe Cause of Fire That Erupted at Chemical Facility in Texas - Spokesman

Shell USA will conduct an investigation into the cause of a fire that erupted at a company chemical facility near Houston, Texas, company spokesperson Curtis Smith said in a statement to Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) Shell USA will conduct an investigation into the cause of a fire that erupted at a company chemical facility near Houston, Texas, company spokesperson Curtis Smith said in a statement to Sputnik.

"Emergency responders are on scene and working to put out the fire," Smith said on Friday. "The cause of the fire will be the subject of a future investigation, and our immediate priorities remain the safety of people and the environment."

According to the Shell spokesman, the fire started early Friday afternoon at Shell's Deer Park Chemicals facility in Deer Park, Texas, near Houston.

The ignited product includes cracked heavy gas oil, cracked light gas oil and gasoline, he added.

No injuries have been reported, but a small number of contract employees who were exposed to product are undergoing medical evaluation as a precaution, Smith said.

Earlier in the day, local media outlet KHOU 11 reported, citing officials, that two people were injured in the incident.