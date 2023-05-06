UrduPoint.com

Shell Will Probe Cause Of Fire That Erupted At Chemical Facility In Texas - Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Shell Will Probe Cause of Fire That Erupted at Chemical Facility in Texas - Spokesman

Shell USA will conduct an investigation into the cause of a fire that erupted at a company chemical facility near Houston, Texas, company spokesperson Curtis Smith said in a statement to Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) Shell USA will conduct an investigation into the cause of a fire that erupted at a company chemical facility near Houston, Texas, company spokesperson Curtis Smith said in a statement to Sputnik.

"Emergency responders are on scene and working to put out the fire," Smith said on Friday. "The cause of the fire will be the subject of a future investigation, and our immediate priorities remain the safety of people and the environment."

According to the Shell spokesman, the fire started early Friday afternoon at Shell's Deer Park Chemicals facility in Deer Park, Texas, near Houston.

The ignited product includes cracked heavy gas oil, cracked light gas oil and gasoline, he added.

No injuries have been reported, but a small number of contract employees who were exposed to product are undergoing medical evaluation as a precaution, Smith said.

Earlier in the day, local media outlet KHOU 11 reported, citing officials, that two people were injured in the incident.

Related Topics

USA Injured Fire Company Oil Houston Gas Media

Recent Stories

Amir Hassan's five-wicket haul leads Pakistan U19 ..

Amir Hassan's five-wicket haul leads Pakistan U19 to nine-wicket win

30 seconds ago
 Number of Ukraine's Ballistic Missiles Downed Over ..

Number of Ukraine's Ballistic Missiles Downed Over Crimea Rises to 2 - Crimean A ..

3 minutes ago
 Mango season begins with arrival of 'Saroli' in Mi ..

Mango season begins with arrival of 'Saroli' in Mirpurkhas

3 minutes ago
 Peace Jirga held for establishing durable peace in ..

Peace Jirga held for establishing durable peace in Kurram district

3 minutes ago
 Huge cache of arms recovered, one held

Huge cache of arms recovered, one held

3 minutes ago
 Central Model School to be made Centre of Excellen ..

Central Model School to be made Centre of Excellence: Mohsin Naqvi

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.