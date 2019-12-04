UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shell Wins UK Court Battle Against Environmental Protesters

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 11:56 PM

Shell wins UK court battle against environmental protesters

Energy giant Shell won a court order on Wednesday to prevent environmental activists from boarding installations in the North Sea oil fields off Scotland

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ):Energy giant Shell won a court order on Wednesday to prevent environmental activists from boarding installations in the North Sea oil fields off Scotland.

The Court of Session in Edinburgh imposed an injunction against environmental group Greenpeace after its activists spent the night on Shell's Brent Alpha and Bravo platforms in October.

They were protesting against the oil major's decision to leave parts of the platforms in the sea when they are decommissioned.

The Brent Field is located midway between the Shetland Islands, off northwest Scotland, and the coast of Norway.

"Shell sought this court order only to prevent protesters breaching the statutory 500-metre (1,640-feet) safety zones around platforms in the Brent field, putting themselves and Shell staff at risk," said a Shell spokesman.

"We wholeheartedly support the right to protest peacefully and safely." Greenpeace called the ruling a "setback".

"We strongly believe in the right to protest and will keep defending it," said Meike Rijksen, campaigner for Greenpeace Netherlands.

"Shell can try to shut us up but we will only get louder."

Related Topics

Protest Norway Oil Edinburgh Netherlands Turkish Lira October From Court

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador

43 minutes ago

NH&MA Peshawar-office sealed for delay in paymets

51 minutes ago

UN Calls on Ukraine to Investigate Alleged Unlawfu ..

17 minutes ago

Uzbekistan's New Broadcasting Legislation Shows Pr ..

17 minutes ago

Tehran, Bern to Launch Financial Channel for Human ..

19 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank says it ‘does not approve any p ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.