Shelling by Ukrainian Military Kills Four Members of DPR Militia, Injures Five - DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Four members of the Donetsk People's Militia were killed and five others got injured in a shelling by the Ukrainian military, the People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Monday.

"As a result of the firing of mortars at the positions of the People's Militia in the area of the settlement of Lozovaya from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, three of our servicemen were killed, one was seriously wounded. At 13:30 [10:30 GMT], the evacuation group, ... was treacherously fired upon," the militia said in a statement, adding that the incident killed "one defender of the DPR and injured four."