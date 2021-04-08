Shelling From Turkish-Controlled Territories in Syria Kills Five Civilians - Moscow

As a result of artillery shelling from Turkish-controlled territories in Syria, five civilians were killed, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) As a result of artillery shelling from Turkish-controlled territories in Syria, five civilians were killed, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Thursday.

"On April 7, from 18.30 to 19.10 Moscow time [15:30 - 16:10 GMT], as a result of artillery strikes from areas controlled by the Turkish Armed Forces, five civilians were killed in the Tell Rifaat district of the Aleppo province. Six people were injured, including two children," the center told reporters.