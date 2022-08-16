Shelling in Northern Syria Kills One, Injures Four People - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Four people were injured and one teenager was killed after Turkish forces shelled the Syrian borderline city of Ayn al-Arab and its surroundings in Aleppo province in northern Syria, the Kurdish news agency ANHA reported on Tuesday.

A 12 year old was killed in the shelling, according to the media. There are a 19-year-old and a 2-year-old among the injured.

Located on the border with Turkey, the town of Ayn al-Arab, also known as Kobani, is under the control of Kurdish formations of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

At the end of June, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country would conduct a new military operation in northern Syria against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated terrorist by Ankara. Since 2016, Turkey has carried out four counterterrorism operations in Syria.