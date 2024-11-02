Open Menu

Shelling Kills 12 In Sudan's Darfur: Activists

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2024 | 10:28 PM

Shelling kills 12 in Sudan's Darfur: activists

Shelling by Sudanese paramilitary forces on Saturday killed at least 12 people in the north of the vast Darfur region that is almost completely under their control, activists said

Port Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Shelling by Sudanese paramilitary forces on Saturday killed at least 12 people in the north of the vast Darfur region that is almost completely under their control, activists said.

Five people were also wounded in the bombardment by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which have been fighting the regular army since April last year, according to the local resistance committee, one of hundreds of volunteer groups coordinating aid across the country.

RSF fighters took three people captive after the bombardment north of the town of Kutum, the committee added.

The region's governor, former rebel leader Mini Minawi, who is close to the regular army, said the paramilitaries had torched some 20 villages in the area.

The army has largely been confined to the North Darfur state capital of El-Fasher since the paramilitaries swept through the rest of the region last year.

RSF fighters have laid siege to the city of some two million people since May and and famine has already been declared in the Zamzam camp for the displaced to its south.

UN officials have voiced mounting concern about the dire conditions in Darfur and across Sudan.

"The people of Sudan are living through a nightmare of violence -- with thousands of civilians killed, and countless others facing unspeakable atrocities, including widespread rape and sexual assaults," UN chief Antonio Guterres told the Security Council late last month.

Related Topics

Army Governor United Nations Sudan April May Mini Million

Recent Stories

7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner

7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner

2 minutes ago
 FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of tar ..

FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets

2 minutes ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open court

2 minutes ago
 Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC

Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC

5 minutes ago
 Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan ..

Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO

5 minutes ago
 Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan

Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan

5 minutes ago
Info Advisor felicitates UDAP for winning KhUJ ele ..

Info Advisor felicitates UDAP for winning KhUJ elections

5 minutes ago
 Over 2.1 million children vaccinated

Over 2.1 million children vaccinated

2 minutes ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi c ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi congratulates newly elected cab ..

2 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 minutes ago
 Danish foreign minister will arrive on Nov12. Mini ..

Danish foreign minister will arrive on Nov12. Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qai ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World