Shelling Kills Two In Ukraine After Drone Barrage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Two women were killed by Russian artillery in the southern Ukrainian city of Nikopol on Wednesday, local authorities said, after another night of Russian drones attacks.

Russian forces have systemically shelled Ukrainian towns and villages near the frontline, reducing even large towns to complete rubble.

"This morning, the Russian army shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery. The invaders killed two women, aged 60 and 46," regional governor Sergiy Lysak wrote on social media.

He posted images of a destroyed apartment where a wall and ceiling had collapsed onto on sofa covered with debris.

A 86-year-old man was pulled out of the damaged building and hospitalised, Lysak said.

