Shelling Of Enerhodar By Ukrainian Troops Leaves Nine Injured - Local Administration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 03:40 AM

Shelling of Enerhodar by Ukrainian Troops Leaves Nine Injured - Local Administration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The shelling of the city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region has left nine people injured, two of whom are in serious condition, the head of the regional military-civil administration Yevgeny Balitsky (Yevhen Balytskyi) said.

On Sunday, the city authorities said that four artillery strikes had been carried out by Ukrainian troops, targeting Enerhodar's residential district. Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional military-civil administration, said on Telegram after the strikes that seven people were injured in the shelling.

"Today, at about 22.00 (19:00 GMT on Sunday), artillery strikes were inflicted on the residential area of the fifth microdistrict of Enerhodar by Ukrainian armed formations. ...At the moment, nine victims, two of whom are in serious condition, are in intensive care: the man has a complex leg injury, the woman has a chest injury, pneumothorax (collapsed lung). Doctors are fighting for their lives," Balitsky said on Telegram.

He specified that Ukrainian troops had made three targeted hits on residential buildings and there is a kindergarten in one of the buildings' courtyards.

