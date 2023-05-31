Shelling of Poultry Farm in LPR Kills 4, Injures 16 People - LPR Office in JCCC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Four people have been killed and another 16 have been injured in a shelling of a poultry farm in the village of Karpaty in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), the LPR office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said on Wednesday.

"On the night of May 31, 2023, the Ukrainian armed formations shelled a poultry farm in the village of Karpaty (the Perevalsk district, the LPR). According to preliminary information, four construction workers were killed and 16 people were injured," the office said on Telegram, adding that the building of the farm was damaged.