Shelling of Stepanakert, Sushi Leads to 3 Civilian Deaths - Nagorno-Karabakh Ombudsman

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Three civilians have died as a result of the overnight shelling of the capital of the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh (Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh), as well as the city of Shushi, located about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) from Stepanakert, the republic's human rights ombudsman Artak Beglaryan said on Friday.

"#Azerbaijan kept #Stepanakert & #Shushi under intensive fire. Several houses were set on fire in Shushi & there are destructions in Stepanakert. According to preliminary data of State Emergency Service, there are 3 killed civilians," Beglaryan wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Friday, the ombudsman said that Azerbaijan had attacked a residential area of Stepanakert with a heavy rocket.

On Thursday, the Nagorno-Karabakh Defence Army said that it had repelled overnight attacks launched from the eastern and southern directions. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry has refuted allegations of the attacks.

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry accused Armenia of violating the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire late on Wednesday and in the early hours of Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was in contact with both Armenia and Azerbaijan on the issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and hoped that there would be a solution that could work for everyone.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the situation in Nagorno Karabakh remained tense amid continuing shelling along the entire line of contact. Zakharova called on the parties to the conflict to avoid striking civilian targets, to show maximum restraint and to cease fire, not to allow the interference of external forces, and to resume negotiations.

Russia is a co-chair of the Minsk group, which also includes France and the US. The group was created to facilitate a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which escalated in September. Fighting continues in Nagorno-Karabakh despite several consecutive ceasefire agreements.