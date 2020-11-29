UrduPoint.com
Shelling of Village by Houthi Forces in Western Yemen Kills 7 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) At least seven people died and 10 others got injured after the Houthi movement shelled a settlement in Yemen's western Al Hudaydah province on Sunday, the Al-Masdar Online news outlet reported, citing local sources.

According to the sources, the Houthis targeted the al-Qaza village with mortar shells.

Some injured locals, among them those in critical condition, were rushed to a hospital.

A civil war between the Yemeni government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Shia Houthi movement is ongoing since 2014. The Saudi-led coalition of Arab states entered the conflict on the side of the government in 2015, after the Houthis made significant gains during the early days of clashes. The rebel movement controls the capital Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.

