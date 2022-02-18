The thuds of exploding shells rang out on Friday near a village in eastern Ukraine where a kindergarten was hit the previous day, an AFP reporter at the scene said

Stanytsia Luganska, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :The thuds of exploding shells rang out on Friday near a village in eastern Ukraine where a kindergarten was hit the previous day, an AFP reporter at the scene said.

More than 20 residences were damaged by shelling attacks around the village of Stanytsia Luganska on Thursday, including the kindergarten, where no one was seriously hurt, Vostok SOS aid organisation head Konstyantyn Reutskiy told AFP.