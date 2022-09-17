Shelling Stops on Tajik-Kyrgyz Border Amid Renewed Border Conflict

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) Kyrgyzstan's border guards told Sputnik on Saturday that Tajikistan's military stopped shelling the Kyrgyz border region of Osh after talks were held between the two national border agencies.

"After the negotiations, Tajikistan stopped firing artillery shells and mortar rounds at positions of Kyrgyz border guards in the villages of Teshik-Tash, Karamyk and Karool-Debe in Chong-Alay district in the Osh region at 2:20 p.m. (8:20 GMT)," a spokesperson for the Kyrgyz border guard agency said.

Clashes erupted on Friday along the border of the Osh region after Central Asian neighbors accused each other of attacks. Heavy fighting subsided by night but resumed on Saturday morning. Dozens have been killed and more than a hundred wounded.