Shelters full, hopes dim for migrants in Mexico seeking US asylum

Tijuana, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The giggles of children at play are about the only pleasant thing about a dark, crowded and stifling warehouse in Mexico that is home to some 150 migrants waiting for the United States to process their asylum claims.

Some of the adults sweep the floor or help out in a makeshift kitchen. But most just sit and stare off into space as they kill time, day after day, waiting in Tijuana to see if the US will take them in.

Most are Central Americans fleeing violence and poverty in their home countries and hoping to win refugee status in the United States.

But now, under a deal effectively forced upon Mexico by President Donald Trump to spare it from punishing tariffs, migrants who cross into the US illegally are not allowed to wait north of the border while their applications are processed. They are sent back to Mexico.

"And that means shelters in border regions are full," said Jose Maria Garcia, who runs a migrant shelter called Juventud 2000, just a stone's throw from the border.

"People come from all over, and those who manage to get in (to the US) are returned to Mexico. And that is causing us overcrowding," said Garcia.

Life for asylum seekers is full of anxiety -- and further complicated by the Trump administration's drive to crack down on undocumented foreigners.

The latest thrust came Monday with news from the Justice Department that any migrant who enters the United States from the southern border and has not asked for asylum in any of the countries they cross to get there would be ineligible for asylum in the US.

The Madre Asunta Institute, another shelter a few miles away from Juventud 2000, has surpassed its capacity several times since a huge exodus of US-bound Central Americans began in 2015 and 2016.

It was originally designed for 44 people but now houses 130. The managers do whatever they can to avoid turning people away.

"We squeeze them in somehow," said a smiling Sister Salome Limas, who has worked there for six years.

These managers fear things will get much worse if Trump goes through with threats to carrying out mass deportations of undocumented foreigners in America or return huge numbers of people living in migrant care facilities.

"We could not handle such an amount" of people, said Garcia.