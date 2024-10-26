Shelton downs friend Fils to reach Basel final

(@FahadShabbir)

Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The United States' Ben Shelton admitted it had been "difficult to play" close friend Arthur Fils after downing the Frenchman in straight sets to reach the Basel ATP final on Saturday.

The sixth-seed came through 6-3, 7-6(11/9) without facing a break point.

Now into his second ATP 500 final after his 2023 title in Tokyo, Shelton will face another French player, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in Sunday's final.

"I think it's always difficult to play friends, but maybe it was a little bit easier for me because he beat me in Tokyo and I wanted revenge," said 22-year-old Shelton.

"He got the title that week, so hopefully I can come and get this title this week."

By making the final, Shelton has guaranteed himself a return to the top 20.

Mpetshi Perricard, ranked 50 in the world, hit 17 aces on his way to defeating fourth-seeded Holger Rune of Denmark 7-6 (8/6), 6-4.

"It's great to be in the final," said the 2.03m (6ft 8ins) French giant who collected a maiden tour title at Lyon on the eve of the French Open in May.

Mpetshi Perricard defeated Shelton in their only previous meeting on grass at Queen's Club in June in straight sets.

