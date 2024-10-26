Shelton Downs Friend Fils To Reach Basel Final
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 10:20 PM
Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The United States' Ben Shelton admitted it had been "difficult to play" close friend Arthur Fils after downing the Frenchman in straight sets to reach the Basel ATP final on Saturday.
The sixth-seed came through 6-3, 7-6(11/9) without facing a break point.
Now into his second ATP 500 final after his 2023 title in Tokyo, Shelton will face another French player, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in Sunday's final.
"I think it's always difficult to play friends, but maybe it was a little bit easier for me because he beat me in Tokyo and I wanted revenge," said 22-year-old Shelton.
"He got the title that week, so hopefully I can come and get this title this week."
By making the final, Shelton has guaranteed himself a return to the top 20.
Mpetshi Perricard, ranked 50 in the world, hit 17 aces on his way to defeating fourth-seeded Holger Rune of Denmark 7-6 (8/6), 6-4.
"It's great to be in the final," said the 2.03m (6ft 8ins) French giant who collected a maiden tour title at Lyon on the eve of the French Open in May.
Mpetshi Perricard defeated Shelton in their only previous meeting on grass at Queen's Club in June in straight sets.
dj/nr
Recent Stories
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga table5 minutes ago
-
Lebanon state media say Israel army blows up houses in border villages5 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table15 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table25 minutes ago
-
Di Lorenzo fires Napoli past Lecce and five points clear25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan opens pavilion at 31st Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Expo35 minutes ago
-
Haaland fires Man City to top of Premier League, Villa held45 minutes ago
-
Leipzig beat Freiburg to go top, Dortmund lose away again45 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table45 minutes ago
-
Opposition tipped to win narrow majority in Georgia election: exit poll45 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results1 hour ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results1 hour ago