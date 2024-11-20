Open Menu

Shenzhen To Reduce Tax On Larger House Transactions

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Shenzhen to reduce tax on larger house transactions

SHENZHEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province on Tuesday became the latest major Chinese city to reduce taxes for transactions involving larger houses.

The city said in a notice that it will scrap the distinction between ordinary and non-ordinary housing starting on Dec. 1, which will unify favorable tax policies for the two categories.

According to the notice, non-ordinary houses that have been owned for two years or more will enjoy the same tax exemption from 5-percent value-added tax (VAT) as ordinary homes during transactions.

In Shenzhen, non-ordinary housing usually refers to houses with building areas exceeding 144 square meters.

The announcement by Shenzhen follows similar moves by Beijing and Shanghai, another two first-tier cities in China, to eliminate the distinction between ordinary and non-ordinary housing.

China has rolled out a slew of measures to prop up its sluggish property market -- including cutting mortgage rates, lowering down payment ratios and relaxing purchase restrictions.

Amid the emergence of such pro-housing policies, China's property market displayed positive changes in October, in the form of narrowing price declines, stronger sales and improved market sentiment.

The decline in the prices of commercial residential homes in China's 70 large and medium-sized cities generally moderated on a month-on-month basis in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said last Friday.

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Beijing Shanghai Same Price October Market From Housing

Recent Stories

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beg ..

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

1 hour ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

3 hours ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

6 hours ago
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdw ..

Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal

15 hours ago
 CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

15 hours ago
 Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peac ..

Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine

15 hours ago
 'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables c ..

'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

15 hours ago
 Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup tit ..

Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match

15 hours ago
 U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educat ..

U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World