Shenzhou-18 astronauts arrive in Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Shenzhou-18 crew arrived in Beijing by plane on Monday after a six-month space station mission.

Shenzhou-18's return capsule, carrying astronauts Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region at 1:24 a.m.

(Beijing Time) on Monday, and the crew all left the return capsule by 2:15 a.m., according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The three astronauts, after staying in orbit for 192 days, were all in good health and the Shenzhou-18 manned mission was a success, the CMSA said.

The crew will enter a period of medical quarantine and undergo comprehensive medical examinations and health evaluations, it said, adding that they will meet with the press in Beijing afterward.