Sheremetyevo Airport Expects 57% Drop In Passenger Traffic In 2020 - Top Manager

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:43 PM

Sheremetyevo Airport Expects 57% Drop in Passenger Traffic in 2020 - Top Manager

Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport expects a 57-percent year-on-year drop in passenger traffic in 2020 to 21.5 million people, the airport's first deputy general director, Andrey Nikulin, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport expects a 57-percent year-on-year drop in passenger traffic in 2020 to 21.5 million people, the airport's first deputy general director, Andrey Nikulin, said.

We see that we will serve 21,500,000 passengers .

.. This is not the minimum, this is the figure we are focusing on," he said

In 2019, the airport served over 49.9 million passengers.

Sheremetyevo plans to restore passenger traffic to the 2019 level in the summer-autumn of 2021, Nikulin added.

