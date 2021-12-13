Sheriff-backed leader of separatist Transnistria re-elected

The leader of Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria -- backed by the territory's influential Sheriff holding company -- is set to be re-elected for a second presidential term, the separatist state's election commission said Monday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The leader of Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria -- backed by the territory's influential Sheriff holding company -- is set to be re-elected for a second presidential term, the separatist state's election commission said Monday.

Vadim Krasnoselsky, 51, will remain head of the pro-Moscow would-be state after winning 79.4 percent of the ballots cast Sunday, Russian news agencies reported citing the commission's preliminary results.

The final results will be announced on Tuesday.

Krasnoselsky is backed by the Sheriff holding company that has an economic and political monopoly on the region, which broke away from ex-Soviet Moldova after a short civil war in the early 1990s.

Founded by two former Soviet police officers, Sheriff was in the spotlight earlier this year after its FC Sheriff football club reached the group stages of the Champions League and shocked European giants Real Madrid.

Critics say Krasnoselsky, who first won election in 2016, is a pawn of the company, which has long been shrouded in allegations of corruption.

In an interview with AFP earlier this year, Krasnoselsky described Sheriff as the region's "main taxpayer" and a "reliable partner" that "can be trusted." Transnistria, which borders ex-Soviet Ukraine and is not recognised internationally, is propped up by free Russian gas and around 1,500 troops.

The Russian-speaking region, with a population of about 500,000 according to official estimates, has its own border posts, money and mobile phone network.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has said she wants her country -- the poorest in Europe -- to join the European Union and demanded Russian troops leave Transnistria.

Moldova, which is wedged between Romania and Ukraine, faced a gas crisis this autumn when Russian energy giant Gazprom threatened to cut off gas supplies, which it traditionally receives through Transnistria.